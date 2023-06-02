Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 12,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,669% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

