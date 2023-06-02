Bank of America Trims Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Target Price to $25.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.