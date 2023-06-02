Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Trading Down 4.3%

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.39 and last traded at $75.39. Approximately 2,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Bank First Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $837.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 85,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.