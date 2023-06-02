Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Up 6.2%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 137,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 327,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Bally’s Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $715.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

