Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.86 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $818.16 million and $54.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00025956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,581 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,581.15695533 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.84432313 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $40,620,269.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

