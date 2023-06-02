Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

