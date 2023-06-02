Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 326,690 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,690 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of USB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 2,363,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,854,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

