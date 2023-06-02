Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,604 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

