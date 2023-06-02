Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

WMB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 970,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

