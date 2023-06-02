Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $786,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,280 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,506. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.