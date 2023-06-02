Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $617,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 179,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,907. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

