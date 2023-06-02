Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. 1,183,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,596. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

