Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.14. 201,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,244. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

