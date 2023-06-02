AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,914 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.56. 475,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,540. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
