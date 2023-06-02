AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,914 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.56. 475,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,540. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

