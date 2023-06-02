Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Up 34.8%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 34.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 111,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 29,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market cap of C$21.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

