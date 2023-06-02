Audius Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $250.62 million and $5.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

