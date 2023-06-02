AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,362,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,450,453. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

