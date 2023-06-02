Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,778 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTC opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

