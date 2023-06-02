Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

FBCV opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.