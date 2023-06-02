Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Progressive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.33 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $927,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

