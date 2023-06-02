Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
