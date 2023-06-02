Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

