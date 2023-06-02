Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

