Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

