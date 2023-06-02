Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 16,104 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hercules Capital worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 106,275 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 208,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $152,399 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

