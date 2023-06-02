Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 15,922 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $193.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

