Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 790,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 636,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

