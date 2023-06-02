Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.