Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.20 and last traded at $176.77. Approximately 1,158,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,237,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,577,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,419 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

