Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 4.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 18,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 64,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.