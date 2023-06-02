Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.50. Asana shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,863,492 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.
In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
