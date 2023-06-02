Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.50. Asana shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,863,492 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

