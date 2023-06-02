Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 583.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $86,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of AJG stock opened at $202.13 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

