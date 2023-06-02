Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Volume of $378,143.61

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and $378,143.61 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002987 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,339,292 coins and its circulating supply is 173,339,176 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

