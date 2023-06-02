Argo Blockchain (ARBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.25 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
