Argo Blockchain (ARBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.25 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARBK shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

