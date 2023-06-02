Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 840000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
