Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,446,920.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $1,446,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Brett Adcock sold 271,492 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $833,480.44.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $739.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

