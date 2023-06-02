Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 145,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 469,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,703,296 shares of company stock worth $76,338,911 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

