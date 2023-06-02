Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.32. 2,912,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

