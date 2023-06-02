AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.50

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 24329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.