AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.50

Jun 2nd, 2023

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 24329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Stories

