Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,167.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.18) to GBX 1,350 ($16.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,230 ($15.20) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.27) to GBX 1,390 ($17.18) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

