Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 961,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

