ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSS opened at $323.24 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.90.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

