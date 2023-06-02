Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $639,000.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

