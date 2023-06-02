Analyzing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.55%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 14.22% 10.96% 3.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.96 $213.82 million $5.04 14.70 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.47 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.