Analyzing Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -1,359.22% -39.05% -35.16% Oncternal Therapeutics -4,831.36% -71.49% -64.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.5% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00

Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 117.92%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 1,822.86%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Pliant Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $9.69 million 134.93 -$123.32 million ($2.86) -7.73 Oncternal Therapeutics $1.49 million 11.82 -$44.17 million ($0.84) -0.36

Oncternal Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pliant Therapeutics. Pliant Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

