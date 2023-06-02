Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

ADI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.85. 1,120,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

