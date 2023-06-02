Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.67

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 37064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,394.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,082 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

