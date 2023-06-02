AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. 350,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $150.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.