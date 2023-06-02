Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $95,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,130. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

