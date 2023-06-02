American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

